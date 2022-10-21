Vehicle transporting supplies to Azerbaijan Army Units subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the night of October 20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Gunashli and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Zaylik and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, the Armenian military units subjected to fire 1 “Kamaz” vehicle transporting supplies to the Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The vehicle was damaged, but there were no wounded among military personnel.

News.Az