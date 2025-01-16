Yandex metrika counter

Venezuela commits to strengthening ties with BRICS, says Maduro

  • World
  • Share
Venezuela commits to strengthening ties with BRICS, says Maduro
Photo: Reuters

Venezuela continues developing closer relations with BRICS countries and thanks them for their support for its accession to the association, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Venezuela’s geopolitical plans include further rapprochement with BRICS countries," he said in an annual address to the National Assembly (parliament), News.az reports, citing TASS.

"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," he stressed.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      