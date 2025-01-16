Venezuela commits to strengthening ties with BRICS, says Maduro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela continues developing closer relations with BRICS countries and thanks them for their support for its accession to the association, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Venezuela’s geopolitical plans include further rapprochement with BRICS countries," he said in an annual address to the National Assembly (parliament), News.az reports, citing TASS.

"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," he stressed.

News.Az