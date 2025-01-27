Venezuela urges regional elections amid ongoing presidential controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced new regional and parliamentary elections for April 27, 2025. This decision follows criticism of the country’s lack of transparency in publishing the results of last July’s presidential elections, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The CNE’s president, Elvis Amoroso, stated that the upcoming elections will include votes for deputies to the National Assembly, governors, and legislative councils. The full election schedule will be made public in the coming hours.Nicolás Maduro’s regime aims to secure a new wave of deputies in the National Assembly, which it already controls. The government also seeks to gain control over opposition-held capital cities like Maracaibo.This announcement comes amid a political crisis in Venezuela. The opposition claims victory in the presidential elections through their candidate, Edmundo González. Many Latin American countries, the European Union, and the United States recognize González as Venezuela’s rightful president.Despite international rejection due to the lack of transparency, Maduro assumed his third term as the country’s leader. The opposition and international community continue to question the legitimacy of his presidency.The call for new elections raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of Venezuela’s electoral process. Critics argue that the government’s control over key institutions may compromise the integrity of future polls.Venezuela’s political landscape remains tense as the country grapples with economic challenges and international isolation. The upcoming elections may further test the nation’s democratic institutions and its relationships with global partners.As Venezuela moves forward with its electoral calendar, the international community watches closely. The outcome of these elections could significantly impact the country’s political future and its standing on the world stage.

News.Az