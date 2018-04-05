Venezuelan FM: Policy of some countries against territorial integrity of others harms peace and stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The policy pursued by some states against the territorial integrity of other countries harms peace and stability and is based on selfishness."

According to Report, the statement came from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreas Montserrat who spoke at the conference of foreign ministers of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that opened in Baku today.

He noted that the main theme of today's meeting will be the promotion of international security and stability for sustainable development, which benefits the whole world. "We are the victims of external forces that are trying to continue to destabilize the situation, threatening peace and democracy in the country. Such a threat only unites us, these countries are imposing illegal sanctions that affect the economic and financial development of the country," said Jorge Arreasa of Montserrat.

"Today, in the 21st century, we are again confronted with the remnants of the Cold War, continuing to interfere in the internal affairs of states, and this Movement seeks to play a positive role in resolving the problems. We intend to develop the organization to serve social justice," the Foreign Minister added.

News.Az

News.Az