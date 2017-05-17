Venezuelan government prolongs economic emergency for seventh time

+ ↺ − 16 px

This is the seventh prolongation of the economic emergency originally introduced on January 15, 2016.

The Venezuelan government prolonged the economic emergency for 60 days since May 13, the presidential order published by the Gaceta Oficial government newspaper said on Wednesday.

The current prolongation was approved against the background of the mass protests in Venezuela that started in early April, sparked by the decision of the country’s Supreme Court to curb the powers of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The decision was reversed almost immediately, however, the opposition took to the streets, demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election.

