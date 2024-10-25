Venezuelan opposition leader found dead following detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Venezuelan political scene was shaken on Friday when the opposition party Voluntad Popular revealed the death of Edwin Santos.

The 36-year-old local leader and party co-founder was reportedly found dead after being detained by state security forces. This shocking development has intensified the already tense political atmosphere in the South American nation.Santos disappeared on Wednesday when agents of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service allegedly took him into custody. His last known location was a military counterintelligence facility in Guasdualito, Apure state.Two days later, his lifeless body was discovered on a road between El Nula and El Piñal in neighboring Táchira state. Voluntad Popular wasted no time in pointing fingers at the government.The party released a statement directly accusing President Nicolás Maduro‘s regime of Santos’ death. They demanded a thorough and independent investigation into what they termed an “assassination.”The government, however, has remained silent on the matter. This tragic event unfolds against a backdrop of political turmoil in Venezuela.

News.Az