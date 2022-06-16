Yandex metrika counter

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Venezuelan President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.


