Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

“I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and their re-elected President Ilham Aliyev. With leadership, wisdom and humanism you will follow the path of advancement and prosperity for your noble people. Heading towards new great conquests. Long live Azerbaijan!” Nicolas Maduro said in his post shared on social media account.

News.Az