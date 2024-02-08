Yandex metrika counter

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory

  • Politics
  • Share
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports. 

“I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and their re-elected President Ilham Aliyev. With leadership, wisdom and humanism you will follow the path of advancement and prosperity for your noble people. Heading towards new great conquests. Long live Azerbaijan!” Nicolas Maduro said in his post shared on social media account.

News about - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      