Venezuela’s state oil firm and Repsol ink oil and gas production deal

Venezuela’s state oil firm and Repsol ink oil and gas production deal

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Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA and Spain’s Repsol have signed an agreement to increase crude oil and gas production in northwestern Venezuela, authorities said on Tuesday.

PDVSA President Hector Obregon ​said at an event at ​the government palace the deal offers "exploration opportunities" on the eastern shore ​of Lake Maracaibo, where ​the two firms already operate the Petroquiriquire joint ‌venture, ⁠which could add about 20,000 barrels per day of light crude to current ​average output ​of ⁠around 40,000 bpd, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The additional crude would supply ​the Paraguana Refining Center ​in ⁠Falcon state, helping fuel economic growth, he added, in ⁠comments ​broadcast on state ​television.

News.Az