Venezuela’s state oil firm and Repsol ink oil and gas production deal
Reuters
Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA and Spain’s Repsol have signed an agreement to increase crude oil and gas production in northwestern Venezuela, authorities said on Tuesday.
PDVSA President Hector Obregon said at an event at the government palace the deal offers "exploration opportunities" on the eastern shore of Lake Maracaibo, where the two firms already operate the Petroquiriquire joint venture, which could add about 20,000 barrels per day of light crude to current average output of around 40,000 bpd, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The additional crude would supply the Paraguana Refining Center in Falcon state, helping fuel economic growth, he added, in comments broadcast on state television.
By Ulviyya Salmanli