Venue for 6th Caspian Summit announced

The next sixth summit of the heads of the Caspian states will be held in Turkmenistan within the agreed timeframe.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the due statement is contained in the final communique of the fifth Caspian summit, held the day before in Aktau.

In addition, in order to develop contacts between entrepreneurs and business structures of the five countries, it was proposed to hold the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan in 2019.

