Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine refuses discussion of draft law on so-called “Armenian genocide”

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to discuss the draft law on the so-called “Armenian genocide”, Azerbaijan’s Embassy to Ukraine told APA.

Draft Law on the “Commemoration of Armenian genocide victims”, presented by Daria Volodina, Deputy of ruling “Servant of the people”, has been retrieved without any discussion.

"Even the discussion of the draft law registered on February 14 at the Committee of Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine has been postponed as a result of joint efforts of Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s embassies to Ukraine", the embassy’s message reads. News.Az

