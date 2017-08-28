Vessel breaks in two off Turkey's northwest coast

A dry cargo vessel broke in two in the Black Sea off Turkey’s northwest coast, television images showed early on Sunday, while the 11-man crew was rescued.

Mongolian flag carrying Leonardo, a 114-meter-long dry cargo ship, started buckling and broke in two while on anchor off Istanbul’s Kilyos coast, Reuters reports.

Half of the ship was taken ashore by tugboats, while the remainder is in the water gradually sinking.

Turkish media reports said the ship, constructed in 1975, was going to Istanbul’s Tuzla dockyard for repairs.

