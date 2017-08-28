+ ↺ − 16 px

Vessel for Azerbaijan’s biggest gas project completes sea trials.

Sea trials of Subsea Construction Vessel (SCV) named "Khankendi", which is being constructed within the second stage of the development of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field, have been successfully completed, Baku Shipyard LLC told Trend.

The six weeks trials, which took place by the Caspian Sea shore, represented the simulation of vessel’s voyage in open waters, the company said.

"Throughout nearly two months intense diagnostics, maritime experts executed more than 120 different types of tests designed to evaluate everything, starting from Khankendi’s engine and propulsion performance to its dynamic positioning, navigation systems, cabin acoustics, as well as the offshore capabilities," the company noted.

The SCV is back at the shipyard for the finishing touches in preparations of the naming ceremony, scheduled for early September 2017, Baku Shipyard LLC added.

The Khankendi vessel is planned to be used in the subsea construction activities, on the Shah Deniz field, between 2017 and 2027. $378 million vessel was built under the supervision of DNV GL (Norway and Germany) company. It is 155 meters in length, 32 meters in width and has a 13-meter main deck.

The vessel will be equipped with the dynamic positioning system – for work in the 2.5-meter-high significant wave height (Hs), a 900 ton main crane – for 600 meter subsea operations, the 18-man two-bell diving system, two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), a strengthened moon pool, two engine rooms with 6x4.4MW, as well as 2x3.2MW generators and has a total weight of 17,600 tons and a carrying capacity of 5,000 tons at the 6.5 meters draft.

