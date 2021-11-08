“Veteran tariff” from Azercell with respect to the courageous children of the Motherland!

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading operator introduces a special tariff pack for war veterans on the anniversary of the Great Victory.

The heroic chronicle of Azerbaijani nation - the glorious victory in the Patriotic War became a reality thanks to the courage of soldiers and officers who fought for the liberation of Karabakh under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and president of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev. As an embodiment of endless respect for the glorious Azerbaijani army, that brought this Victory Day to us, Azercell is pleased to introduce a new "Veteran Tariff" to all citizens with the war veteran status. In addition, all veterans will be presented with new mobile numbers starting with the "8-11" series, which symbolizes the day and month of our historic day of victory.

A customer wishing to join the “Veteran Tariff” designed for Sim-Sim subscribers may visit any Azercell Customer Service or Azercell Express office with an identity card and an official document issued by the relevant government agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan confirming the status of a veteran. Under the “Veteran tariff”, all on-net calls cost 0.03 AZN/min, off-net calls - 0.04 AZN/min, every 1MB data - 0.03 AZN and text message 0.03 AZN respectively.

It should be noted that the new tariff applies to all our citizens who took part in the Great Patriotic War, the Afghan War, the First Karabakh War and the Second Karabakh War, receiving status of veteran. Please, visit www.azercell.com for more information about the tariff.

It is worth underlining that during the 44-day Patriotic War, Azercell's technical team was the first to build a mobile network in Karabakh, following in the footsteps of glorious Azerbaijani army. “Azercell Telekom” wishes our veterans to share only the good news and victory messages with these new tariffs and numbers, and congratulates everyone on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day!

News.Az