Yandex metrika counter

Vice-Chancellor: Austria is interested in attracting EU investments to Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
Vice-Chancellor: Austria is interested in attracting EU investments to Azerbaijan

Austria is interested in attracting investments from EU to Azerbaijan, introducing technologies to the country and exporting products from the country

Austria is interested in attracting investments from EU to Azerbaijan, introducing technologies to the country and exporting products from the country, Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache said on September 19, Report informs.

He also noted that the Austrian side is interested in operation of Azerbaijani companies in Austria and is ready to provide support for export of Azerbaijani products to the EU markets.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      