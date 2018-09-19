Vice-Chancellor: Austria is interested in attracting EU investments to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria is interested in attracting investments from EU to Azerbaijan, introducing technologies to the country and exporting products from the country, Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache said on September 19, Report informs.

He also noted that the Austrian side is interested in operation of Azerbaijani companies in Austria and is ready to provide support for export of Azerbaijani products to the EU markets.

News.az

News.Az