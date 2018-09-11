Vice President: Iran favors dialogue, but not under sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although Iran is in favor of dialogue, it will never agree to enter talks with the US after imposition of cruel American sanctions, Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Energy Ministry officials on Tuesday, Jahangiri lashed out at the US administration for withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in clear breach of the international regulations and disrespect for the law, Tasnim reports.

Iran is determined to overcome the challenges and remind the US that hostile policies are of no avail and the only fruitful approach is to engage with the Iranian people with “dialogue and the language of logic”, he added.

“However, it is unacceptable for the US to impose sanctions (on Iran) and then demand negotiations,” Jahangiri underlined, saying the Iranian nation will never give in to such conditions.

He finally noted that Washington has imposed cruel sanctions on the Iranian nation in order to fulfill its objectives and force the Iranians to bow to pressure.

News.Az