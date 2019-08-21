Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits several medical centers in Baku

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits several medical centers in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited several medical centers in Baku as part of the Foundation`s projects.

She met with children receiving treatment at the Thalassemia Center, City Hospital No. 1 and the Children`s Hospital of the National Oncology Center.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited Thalassemia Center. Established on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center plays a crucial role in treating people suffering from thalassemia.

She then visited the City Hospital No. 1 where nearly 40 children are undergoing treatment.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited children at the Children`s Hospital of the National Oncology Center.

Children were presented with gifts.

News.Az

News.Az