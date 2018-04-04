Vice Prime Minister: We are waiting for decisive steps from the co-chairs

Vice Prime Minister: We are waiting for decisive steps from the co-chairs

The OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs must finally take independent and decisive steps.

The statement came from Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov.

He noted that the co-chairs should make concrete statements on a just settlement of the Karabakh conflict, exert serious influence and pressure on Armenia.

"Despite a number of serious problems, we stand for continuing the negotiations. We want the conflict to be resolved peacefully through negotiations. To be honest, the war is on hand to Azerbaijan, but to the detriment of Armenia.

"If Azerbaijan sees that the settlement of the conflict can not be achieved through peaceful negotiations, it will liberate its lands in a different way - military," Ahmadov added.

