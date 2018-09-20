Vice speaker of parliament: Egypt is interested in maintaining relations with Azerbaijan

Vice speaker of parliament: Egypt is interested in maintaining relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Egypt is interested in maintaining its close relations with Azerbaijan,” said vice speaker of Egypt`s House of Representatives Mahmoud El-Sharif

“Egypt is interested in maintaining its close relations with Azerbaijan,” said vice speaker of Egypt`s House of Representatives Mahmoud El-Sharif as he met with Azerbaijani counterpart Ziyafat Asgarov. He hailed relations between the two counties in a variety of areas, AzerTag reports.

El-Sharif congratulated Asgarov on the centenary of the founding of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He also provided an insight into the history and activities of the Egyptian parliament.

Asgarov highlighted the history of the Azerbaijani parliament.

He praised relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt in political, economic and trade areas. Asgarov also said the two countries enjoy excellent cooperation in international organizations.

News.az

News.Az