Vice-speaker of Russian State Duma visiting Azerbaijan

A delegation of the Russian State Duma headed by vice-speaker Sergey Neverov is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that as a part of the visit, the delegation will take part in a solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as  a number of meetings will be held with the officials of the country, which is planned to discuss the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

Notably, the delegation also includes the head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

