Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

Armenian provocation in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli has left two people dead including a 2-year-old toddler Zahra.

A funeral ceremony of the residents of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi, born in 1967, and her grandchild Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi who were killed as a result of Armenian provocation is being held.

