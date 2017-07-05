Yandex metrika counter

Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

Armenian provocation in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli has left two people dead including a 2-year-old toddler Zahra.

A funeral ceremony of the residents of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi, born in 1967, and her grandchild Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi who were killed as a result of Armenian provocation is being held. 

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO\News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News about - Victims of Armenian shelling of village in Fuzuli buried - PHOTO

News.Az

 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      