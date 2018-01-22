Victims of January tragedy commemorated in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event in connection with the 20 January tragedy has been held at Azerbaijan's embassy to Beijing.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Akram Zeynalli invited the event participants to commemorate the victims of the tragedy with a minute of silence.

Ambassador Akram Zeynalli said that the great son of our people living in Moscow, Heydar Aliyev, came to the Azerbaijani office together with his family on the tragic day and made a sharp statement condemning the bloody incident before the world community. He noted that after the return of national leader Heydar Aliyev to political power in Azerbaijan, the tragedy of 20 January received a legal and political assessment.

A documentary film about the Black January events was demonstrated in conclusion.

News.Az

