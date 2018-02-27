Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Croatia's Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, 2018, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Croatia and the Croatian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society held a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide at the Cultural Center "Tereggi" in Zagreb.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Fakhraddin Gurbanov gave detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy and said that the Armenian armed forces ruined Khojaly and massacred its civilians. During the Khojaly genocide, 613 civilians were killed, 1,000 were wounded, 1275 were taken captive, 106 of them were women, 63 were children and 70 were elderly people and about 150 residents of Khojaly were missing. Gurbanov emphasized that the civilian population of Khojaly was killed only for being Azerbaijanis, the massacre was carried out purposefully, and the general assessment of the causes and consequences of the war initiated by Armenia against Azerbaijan clearly proves that the purposeful massacre of Khojaly civilians and their defenders was not a random act but an integral part of Armenia's ruthless ethnic cleansing policy. Gurbanov informed that on the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva the "Justice for Khojaly" aimed at remembering the victims of the Khojaly genocide, supporting the surviving families, keeping these events in memory, and especially for the young generation was launched in 2008. The campaign operates efficiently in many countries, and today, more than 120,000 people and 115 organizations support its activities. The ambassador said that numerous resolutions and decisions of the national legislature of more than 15 states, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the massacre of civilians in Khojaly and recognized Khojaly tragedy as genocide and a crime against humanity.

After the opening speech of Ambassador Gurbanov, the victims of the Khojaly genocide were commemorated with a moment's silence.

The chairman of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Former Croatian President Josip Mesic said the genocide committed in Khojaly was a clear violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, and this extremely serious military offense against the Azerbaijani people and the general humanity must get its international legal and political assessment.

Then, during the event, a documentary film "Escaping from darkness" included in the program of the prestigious "Red Rock" film festival in 2017 was demonstrated.

Following the film, a memorial concert of classic music from Croatia and Azerbaijan was organized in memory of Khojaly victims. The event was attended by representatives of public figures of Croatia, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Croatia, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the public took part.

During the remembrance event dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, the names of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and information about the Khojaly genocide were widely presented on the projector board.

