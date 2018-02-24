Victims of Khojaly massacres commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy to Argentine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentine.

Representatives of Argentinean public and political circles, diplomatic missions accredited in the country, various youth and non-governmental organizations, scientific-academic circles and local media participated in the event.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was commemorated in a moment's silence.

Then Ambassador Rashad Aslanov spoke about the brutal genocide committed by Armenian armed forces against civilians in Khojaly and said that this was one of the most terrible tragedies of the 20th century. Speaking about the Justice for Khojaly campaign initiated by the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the ambassador emphasized the importance of finding the political and legal value of this brutal massacre of the Azerbaijani civilians in the international arena. He also informed the participants about the occupation of 20 percent of our territories as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, the transformation of more than one million Azerbaijanis into refugees and internally displaced persons and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, the OSCE and other international organizations.

Then, documentary film "Escaping the darkness" about the horrors of the Khojaly genocide was shown to the participants.

Co-coordinator of the Azerbaijan Studies Department at the Institute of International Relations at the University of La Plata, Argentina, Professor Paulo Botta spoke about the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the bitter consequences of the Khojaly genocide, and noted that the awareness of the Argentine community about this tragedy and the overall conflict has been increasing year by year.

Speaking at the event, researcher at the Institute for International Relations of the University of La Plata and Associate Professor of the Catholic University of Argentina Ariel Levaggi said that the tragedies such as the Khojaly genocide were committed against all humanity, not just one country, and that the world community should always be vigilant to prevent such incidents.

At the end of the event, the guests were provided with materials on the Khojaly genocide and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

