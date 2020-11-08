Victorious Commander-in-Chief congratulates Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev on Shusha liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today made a phone call to Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev.

The Commander-in-Chief congratulated Hikmat Mirzayev on the liberation of the city of Shusha from the occupiers. The head of state extended his congratulations to the

servicemen and all the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who heroically and valiantly participated in the liberation of Shusha.

Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev on behalf of the military personnel extended his deep gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief. He reported that the personnel are always ready to fulfill the orders and justify the confidence of the Commander-in-Chief.

News.Az