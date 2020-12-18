Victory Day included in list of official holidays in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020) for the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, Victory Day has been included in the list of holidays in Azerbaijan.

The respective amendments were made to the country's Labor Code at the parliament’s meeting held on Dec.18.

According to the amendment, November 8 was proposed to be included in the list of holidays as Victory Day. The amendments to the law were put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

News.Az