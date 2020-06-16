Video conference held between Azerbaijani president and Microsoft vice-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Initiated by Microsoft, a video conference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the company’s Vice-President Philippe Rogge, Head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs in Central and Eastern Europe Nanna-Louise Linde, and other representatives of Microsoft.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Assistant to President Shahmar Movsumov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade participated in the videoconference.

News.Az