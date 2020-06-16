Video conference held between Azerbaijani president and Microsoft vice-president
Initiated by Microsoft, a video conference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the company’s Vice-President Philippe Rogge, Head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs in Central and Eastern Europe Nanna-Louise Linde, and other representatives of Microsoft.
On behalf of Azerbaijan, Assistant to President Shahmar Movsumov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade participated in the videoconference.