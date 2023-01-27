Video emerges of armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A video of an armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran has been released.

The video recorded by the embassy’s surveillance cameras shows that the attacker was alone and was trying to kill all embassy personnel, News.Az reports.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

News.Az