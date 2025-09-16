Video shows massive explosions in Gaza City amid Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage circulating on social media shows massive explosions in Tal al-Hawa, a neighborhood in southern Gaza City, as Israeli forces carry out airstrikes.

The video, posted on Instagram and verified by Al Jazeera, shows huge clouds of smoke and dust rising from the sites of the explosions, which are viewed from streets lined with the rubble of destroyed buildings, News.Az reports.

