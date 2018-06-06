Yandex metrika counter

Video with torture of Dilgam and Shahbaz sent to the European Court

Video with torture of Dilgam and Shahbaz sent to the European Court

Communication work is currently conducted in the European Court.

The relevant documents were sent to the European Court of Human Rights regarding the detention of Azerbaijanis - Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, taken hostage in Kalbajar in the Armenian captivity.

As reported by Oxu.Az, the due statement came from chairman of the Bar Association Anar Bagirov.

According to him, communication work is currently conducted in the European Court:

"We will also express our attitude to the documents we have acquired. Works are conducted in a timely manner. I hope that in the coming months the European Court will make a positive decision. "

Anar Bagirov noted that it is necessary to put an end to the illegal arrest of Azerbaijani citizens:

"The video, on which Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were tortured during the captivity, was presented to the European Court."

