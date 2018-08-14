Vienna ranked as the most liveable in the world

Austrian capital, Vienna, has beaten Australia's Melbourne to be named the world's most liveable city.

It's the first time a European city has topped the rankings of the Economist Intelligence Unit annual global survey, BBC reports.

The worldwide league table ranks 140 cities on a range of factors, including political and social stability, crime, education and access to healthcare.

In the survey, Manchester saw the biggest improvement of any European city, rising by 16 places to rank 35th.

Manchester's rise puts it ahead of London in the rankings by 13 places, the widest gap between the two cities since the survey began two decades ago.

The Economist said Manchester's jump in the rankings was due to an improved security score.

