Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Forum held

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam the second Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Forum has been held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The forum marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, AzerTag reports.

The event participants included representatives of the Government of Vietnam, Presidential Office, Communist Party, MPs, and other government agencies, as well as representatives of major companies, including PetroVietnam, VietsovPetro, PetroLimex, and the Vietnamese graduates of Azerbaijani universities working in these institutions.

Led by Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, the Azerbaijani delegation included rector of Baku State University Abel Maharramov, Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University Mustafa Babanli, employees of the Ministry of Education and the universities.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese MP, chairman of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Nghiem Vu Khai highlighted the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov noted that the tradition of holding the Friendship Forum which was founded at the initiative of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is of crucial importance for the development and further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

Deputy Minister of Education Furudin Gurbanov underlined that the visit of the great son of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959, and the visit of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 laid the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries.

The deputy minister noted that under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated September 11, 2017, Nguyen Vu Ha Le, Director General of Department for External Affairs of the Office of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Nghiem Vu Khai, Chairman of Vietnam – Azerbaijan Friendship Association, Member of National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, were awarded "Taraggi" (Progress” Medal for their services rendered to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Gurbanov presented the medals to the Vietnamese officials.

Rector Abel Maharramov noted that Baku State University has more than 400 Vietnamese graduates, expressing his pride that they hold senior positions in Vietnam.

Rector Mustafa Babanli hailed the exceptional services of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University in the training of the Vietnamese specialists.

News.Az

News.Az