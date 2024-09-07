Vietnam cancels over 330 flights as typhoon Yagi approaches

Vietnam cancels over 330 flights as typhoon Yagi approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam will cancel more than 330 flights on Saturday, including 240 domestic and 70 international, as super typhoon Yagi approaches.

The country will suspend services at four airports, Noi Bai in capital Hanoi, Van Don in Quang Ninh, Cat Bi in Hai Phong and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa, during certain hours on Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Ten localities forecast to be directly hit by the typhoon in the north, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, will shut schools on Saturday for 5.6 million students.Vietnam has deployed 457,460 military personnel along with more than 10,100 vehicles to combat the super typhoon.Yagi is expected to make landfall on Vietnam's northern coastline on Saturday, bringing heavy rain of up to 400 mm in volume.

News.Az