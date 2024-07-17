Vietnam's President: Our economic-trade partnerships with Turkic countries is growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Vietnam Tô Lâm received the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, which are members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Hanoi on July 16, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Highlighting the important role of the OTS, which is located between and connects Asia and Europe, President Lâm affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to further enhance cooperation with the organization as well as each of its member states.He noted that Vietnam’s traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye have continued to be reinforced via frequent meetings at all levels.He asked the ambassador to keep close coordination with Vietnamese agencies to promote delegation exchanges, especially at high levels.Vietnam and the Turkic countries should also maintain close and effective coordination along with mutual support at international and regional forums, including the United Nations, the leader went on.President Lâm said Vietnam’s economic - trade partnerships with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye have been growing, with bilateral trade on the rise year over year.However, the country’s bilateral relations with the three countries have yet to match the huge cooperation potential, especially in such fields as transport, agriculture, education - training, culture, sports, tourism, locality-to-locality ties, and people-to-people diplomacy.Vietnam will create the best possible conditions for enterprises from the OTS countries to do business and make investment, he remarked.He voiced his belief that with their experience and enthusiasm, the ambassadors will practically contribute to the enhancement of Vietnam’s cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, thereby developing bilateral relations more strongly and comprehensively.The Party, State, ministries, and sectors of Vietnam will also provide favorable conditions for the diplomats to have a successful term in the country, the President added.For their part, the ambassadors said their countries attach special importance to Vietnam’s role and hope to further expand bilateral cooperation, boost coordination at multilateral forums, and strengthen the Turkic countries’ ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the sake of each nation, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the two regions and the world.Azerbaijani Ambassador Shovgi Mehdizade said that in 2024, the two countries will mark 65 years since President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to Azerbaijan in July 1959, which laid a solid foundation for their traditional friendship and cooperation, particularly in oil and gas with generations of Vietnamese students receiving training in Azerbaijan and later becoming leading experts in this area.The Embassy of Azerbaijan will organize many activities to introduce the two countries’ histories, traditions, and cooperation potential on this occasion, he noted.Kazakh Ambassador Kanat Tumysh said that his country’s economic and trade links with Vietnam have been growing dynamically, with bilateral trade increasing fast in recent years.Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador Korhan Kemik said he will exert efforts to promote the elevation of the two countries’ relations, along with the negotiation and signing of documents to perfect the legal framework for bilateral collaboration.The three ambassadors pledged efforts to contribute to the common goals and further intensify their countries’ relations with Vietnam.

News.Az