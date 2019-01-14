Vietnamese Foreign Ministry hosts presentation introducing Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation titled “Meet Azerbaijan-2019” has been held at the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry in Hanoi, AZERTAC reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Vietnam, the event focused on boosting direct relations between the regions of the two countries and attracting Vietnamese entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan.

In the event, attended by heads of nearly 20 Vietnamese provinces and representatives of various organizations, Azerbaijani Ambassador in Hanoi Anar Imanov spoke of the friendly relations between the two countries. He stated that the foundation of these relations were established by national leader Heydar Aliyev and former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Vietnam marked a new beginning in the history of bilateral relations, Azerbaijani diplomat said.

Director of Foreign Affairs Department Nguyen Hoang Long stressed that the relations backed by deep roots improve speedily. He said they really appreciate Azerbaijan’s support in hard times. “My people will never forget this help”, he added.

Nguyen Hoang Long said in recent years they witnessed Azerbaijan’s fast progress. “We are intended to use Azerbaijan’s vast opportunities and rich experience in various fields,” he noted.

The event was followed by plenary sessions.

The event participants were invited to the 18th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair, and 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition.

The Embassy presented various books translated into Vietnamese including Elmira Akhundova’s “Ilham Aliyev. Portrait of the President on the background of changes".

News.Az

News.Az