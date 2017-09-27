Vigenin: Peace in Karabakh can not be achieved on random conditions

"People are still dying because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This status quo is simply unacceptable."

According to Oxu.Az, the Special Envoy of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, spoke on the results of the two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

"I plan to continue working in order to keep this tragic reality on the agenda of world leaders here, in the region and at the international level," Vigenin said.

He expressed support for the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group:

"A trend has developed that every time there is great military tension, they start talking about peace. But the world can not be achieved on random terms. "

It should be noted that after Baku Vigenin will visit Tbilisi and Yerevan.

News.Az