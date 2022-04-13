Villarreal advance to Champions League semifinals with 2-1 aggregate score over Bayern Munich

Villarreal advance to Champions League semifinals with 2-1 aggregate score over Bayern Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Villareal qualified for the UEFA Champions League semifinals Tuesday with a 2-1 aggregate score against Bayern Munich, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring with a close-range finish from Robert Lewandowski in the 52nd minute.

In the 88th minute, Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze put Villarreal ahead on aggregate on a quick counter-attack.

The first leg ended with a 1-0 result in favor of Villareal. The Yellow Submarine will face Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinal.

News.Az