Virgin Atlantic aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

The Boeing 787-9 flight en route to London-Islamabad had to make an emergency landing on March 3, 2023 at Azerbaijan`s Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.Az reports.

According to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the captain of the aircraft, operated by Virgin Atlantic, sent an emergency landing request to Baku airport due to a sharp deterioration in the health of the passenger on board.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft landed safely at the Baku airport at 07:37 a.m.

News.Az