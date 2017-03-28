Visa-free Schengen travel for Georgia enters into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visa-free Schengen travel for Georgia has officially entered into force today.

Report informs that the decision to introduce a visa-free regime for Georgian citizens was published on March 8 in the Official Journal of the European Union.

It was to come into force in 20 days. This date came precisely on March 28.

The Council of the European Union on February 27 approved a mechanism to suspend visa-free liberalization and liberalization of the visa regime for Georgia, and on March 1, Brussels officially signed a decision on the abolition of visas for Georgia.

News.Az

