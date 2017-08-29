Visa procedure eased for fans wishing to attend Chelsea-Qarabag match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early application is essential to ensure the best chance of receiving your visa on time.

The United Kingdom’s Visa Application Centre in Baku has made extra appointments available on 29, 30 and 31 August for fans wishing to apply for visas to attend the Chelsea vs Qarabag football match, the UK embassy in Baku told APA.



Fans should apply online and take an appointment at https://www.gov.uk/apply-uk-visa, by selecting the priority visa service. Early application is essential to ensure the best chance of receiving your visa on time.



Qarabag will start the first round of the Champions League group stage with an away match with Chelsea on September 12.

News.Az

News.Az