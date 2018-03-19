Visas for Iranian citizens travelling to Azerbaijan to be issued at international airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Visas for citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran who travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan from March 15, 2018 will be issued at the airports of international status of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"We hope that this decision will contribute to further development of humanitarian, economic and trade relations between friendly and neighboring countries, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as increase contacts between peoples," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

