Visit of Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents to Eastern Zangazur is of great importance from many perspectives (OPINION)

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tahir Mirkishili

The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President to the Eastern Zangazur and their participation in the opening of several joint projects is of great importance from many perspectives.

Economic perspective

The inauguration of the Zangilan International Airport will increase the possibilities of the transport corridor passing through Zangazur. The launch of Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint projects in the field of agriculture and forestry will further boost the economic opportunities of the region and will increase the employment opportunities and incomes of people returning to their native lands. On the other hand, the launch of international projects will also increase the investment attractiveness of the region.

Social perspective

The acceleration of the restoration and reconstruction work in Eastern Zangazur means that life is returning to the region quickly. This is great support for people who are looking forward to returning to their native lands. The joyful faces and confident looks of the local residents during the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Aghali village, Zangilan district are an important indicator of the future-oriented social policy of the Azerbaijani state. Everyone already has these feelings.





Tahir Kishili, Member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, especially for News.Az

News.Az