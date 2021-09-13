Visit of Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army to Turkey continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met with Second Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Republic Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Commander of the Special Forces Division General Omer Ertugrul Erbakan.

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the successful continuation of cooperation in military and other fields, were discussed at the meetings.

Emphasizing the importance of joint exercises of the two fraternal countries, it was noted that such exercises will play an exceptional role in terms of exchange of experience, further strengthening of friendship and brotherhood, and the importance of joint exercises in the future.

Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev noted that the "Three Brothers - 2021" joint international exercises of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, being conducted in Baku, are important in terms of increasing the professionalism of military personnel.

During the meetings, the sides expressed confidence that the further expansion of cooperation in the field of defense will contribute not only to the strengthening of peace, stability, and security in the countries but also in the whole region.

Then the area of the Special Forces Command of the Turkish Republic was visited.

In the end, the sides exchanged plaques.

News.Az

News.Az