Visit of chief of Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff to Azerbaijan postponed

The new date of the visit will be announced after agreement between the parties.

Due to some changes in the work schedule, the visit of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to Azerbaijan has been postponed, Iran’s Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a message Oct. 29.

On Oct. 29, the Iranian media citing public relations department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, reported about Bagheri’s visit to Azerbaijan accompanied by a military delegation at an official invitation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

