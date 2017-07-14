Vladimir Dorokhin: Azerbaijan is oasis for Russian language and culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a legal framework in Azerbaijan for the preservation of languages and cultures of all peoples living here, Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vladimir Dorokhin, said at the conference of public associations of Russian compatriots in Azerbaijan.

According to him, there is no discrimination against Russian language in Azerbaijan and such a positive attitude is very valuable. The ambassador recalled that the largest Russian community in the Caucasus lives in Azerbaijan.

He specified that today there is an information war against Russia, so it needs support. "Russia is a big and strong country, but any voice of support is valuable for us. So, we are very grateful to Azerbaijan," Dorokhin said.

The diplomat drew attention to the large-scale work that Russia organizes for compatriots in Azerbaijan, and called Azerbaijan an oasis for the Russian language and culture. The ambassador reminded that last year 202 Azerbaijani students were given scholarships to study in Russia by the government of the Russian Federation.

The head of the diplomatic mission added that the Russian embassy supports veterans of the Great Patriotic War, and representatives of Azerbaijan regularly participate in forums of Russian compatriots in different countries.

News.Az

