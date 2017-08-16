Vladimir Dorokhin: Number of Azerbaijanis studying in Russia increases day by day

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, 201 Azerbaijani students will study in Russia within the country’s state scholarship program, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said

The ambassador said that today the Russian-Azerbaijani relations cover many areas. “Those include politics, economy, military and Caspian-related issues. However, the work done in the field of education and the opportunities created for Azerbaijani students are of special importance. This is for the future of Azerbaijan and Russia-Azerbaijan relations which date back to early years. When Heydar Aliyev was the head of the Soviet Azerbaijan, every year thousands of young people were sent to various universities of Russia for getting education. Today they work in different spheres for the development of Azerbaijan and take leading positions in Azerbaijan’s administration apparatus. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the education ties between the two countries broke and the flow of students stopped. However, we were able to restore it. In 2009, the Russian government scholarship program was restored due to the budget of the Russian Federation. That year 123 students were sent to Russia. These numbers increase every year, and we will send 201 students this year. However, this is not the last number. There are also many students who study in Russia at their own expense and at the expense of sponsors. In general, 15,000 Azerbaijani students study in Russia nowadays. Russia is still considered as important international center on staff training in Azerbaijan”, he said.

The ambassador noted that these students were chosen among 900 peoples.

“34 out of the 201 students will study in the field of medicine, 31 in economics and management, 12 in the field of language and literature, and 10 in political science and regional studies. 88 of them have entered the universities in Moscow, 10 in Saint Petersburg and other regions of the country. 105 will get the bachelor degree, while 20 others will get the specialty degree, 53 the master degree and 7 the postgraduate degree”, he said.

News.Az

