Vladimir Norov: Tashkent Declaration outlines major priorities of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan- Türkiye cooperation

The Tashkent Declaration signed between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye outlines major priorities of cooperation between the three countries, Acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the first meeting of ministers of foreign affairs, economy and trasport in Tashkent, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

Norov noted that the first trilateral meeting has confirmed the the importance of working together and focusing on achieving practical results to ensure the sustainable development of the three countries.

“Today we have signed an important document – the Tashkent Declaration, which defines the main priorities for the near future. Our subsequent meetings in this format will be more fruitful and contribute to the even greater rapprochement between our friendly countries,” the acting minister added.

News.Az