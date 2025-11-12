Vodacom partners with Starlink to bring high-speed internet to Africa

South African telecom operator Vodacom Group has signed a deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to businesses across Africa.

The partnership aims to expand connectivity in regions where traditional internet infrastructure is limited, leveraging Starlink’s satellite network to deliver reliable service to corporate clients and enterprises, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vodacom said the agreement will enhance digital services, support remote operations, and help bridge connectivity gaps across the continent, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

