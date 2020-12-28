Volcano erupts in Japan, anti-crisis center established

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Japan established an anti-crisis center over the eruption of the Otake volcano on the island of Suwanose-jima that began early Monday. Explosions rock the insides of the volcano, erupting clouds of ash and hot rocks at a distance of up to 1.3 km, TASS reports.

There have been no immediate reports of victims or damage on the island. Local residents are prohibited from approaching the volcano.

Suwanose-jima is a small island with population of just 49. It is located 230 km southwest of the major city of Kagoshima. Last time, this volcano erupted in 2009.

News.Az