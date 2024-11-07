Volkswagen set to recall over 114,000 vehicles in US over airbag safety concerns

Volkswagen is recalling 114,478 vehicles in the United States due to concerns over the driver-side airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on November 7.

The recall consists of some Beetle and Passat vehicles from model years 2006-2019, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. "The driver's side frontal airbag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high-temperature cycling," the US auto safety regulator said.Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.As a remedy, dealers will replace the driver's side front airbag module for free.

News.Az