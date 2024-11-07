Yandex metrika counter

Volkswagen set to recall over 114,000 vehicles in US over airbag safety concerns

Volkswagen is recalling 114,478 vehicles in the United States due to concerns over the driver-side airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on November 7.

The recall consists of some Beetle and Passat vehicles from model years 2006-2019, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The driver's side frontal airbag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high-temperature cycling," the US auto safety regulator said.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the driver's side front airbag module for free.

